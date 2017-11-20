Riders Alliance Urges Straphangers To Tweet Cuomo About Frustrating Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuter advocates want to turn straphangers into activists.

As 1010 WINS’ John Montone reported, Riders Alliance members will be distributing ‘subway delay action kits’ to commuters whenever trains are stuck or delayed.

The alliance wants riders to vent their anger and frustration by tweeting the governor.

“I think that’s really dumb,” Ashley said.

John — who said it often takes four hours to get home to Staten Island — said he was ready to take action.

“I’ll tweet him,” he said.

Ralph had more to say.

“Train stinks, a lot of homelessness, dirty, filled with rats, people are sleeping on the train, they’re slow as hell and they’re costly — $3 a ride,” he said.

He might wind up tweeting more than just Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Governor? I want the president and the whole world to know,” he said.

The announcement came just a week after the release of MTA date that found delays are up 4.5 percent from September 2016 to September 2017, and were elevated at three times the monthly average from 2012.

 

