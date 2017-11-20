Officials: Former Patriots, Cowboys WR Terry Glenn Killed In Car Crash

IRVING, Texas (CBSNewYork) — Former Patriots and Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn was killed in a car crash early Monday morning, officials said. He was 43.

The Dallas County Medical Examiners Office and the Irving Fire Department confirmed the death, according to multiple reports.

CBS Dallas reported that Glenn died following a “single roll-over crash” on Eastbound Hwy 114 at Walnut Hill early Monday morning. According to the Dallas News, Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died around midnight.

MORE FROM CBS DALLAS

Details of the crash were not immediately known.

Glenn lived in Lewisville, Texas.

Former NFL player Tony Casillas was among the first to report the news of Glenn’s death.

“Asking for prayers for Terry Glenn’s family he passed away this morning from car accident prayers for his fiancée,” Casillas, a former Jets defensive tackle, tweeted.

Asking for prayers for Terry Glenn's family he passed away this morning from car accident prayers for his fiancée 🙏🙏🙏 — tony casillas (@tccasillas) November 20, 2017

The seventh overall pick in the 1996 draft by New England, Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL — six with the Patriots, one with the Packers and five with the Cowboys. He had four 1,000-yard seasons, was a Pro Bowl selection with New England in 1999 and was a member of the Patriots’ 2001 Super Bowl champion team.

His final season was 2007.

Glenn played his college football at Ohio State, where in 1995 he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver.