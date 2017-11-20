TSA Shares Tips For Smooth Thanksgiving Travel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Transportation Security Administration officials will be at LaGuardia Airport on Monday to share some tips on cabin-approved Thanksgiving food items to help travelers get through security quicker this holiday weekend.

Your grandma’s gravy may be a family favorite, but stuffing it in your carry-on bag may not fly with the TSA.

Pies, stuffing and even the turkey are safe to carry on, but large liquids like wine, cranberry sauce, jams and jellies are not. Prepared gravy is also not allowed. Those items must be checked.

“If you’re ever unsure if something is a liquid, gel or aerosol the rule of thumb is if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it then it’s considered a liquid gel,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Something new this year, personal electronics larger than a cell phone must also now be screened.

Nearly 51 million of Americans will be flying or driving this holiday weekend. That’s 1.5 million more than last Thanksgiving weekend and the highest number in a dozen years.

AAA New York’s Robert Sinclair said gasoline prices are up in the Tri- State area.

“In our region, gasoline is 28 to 41 cents per gallon more expensive than last year due to high price crude oil and higher demand,” Sinclair told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.

Google Maps advises drivers leave early Thanksgiving morning if possible to avoid traffic and return home on Saturday morning instead of Sunday afternoon.