WFAN Morning Show: Talking A Rare Giants Win

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Boomer and Jerry Recco actually had something positive to discuss on the Giants front on a Monday morning.

They won a a game Sunday, albeit not in the prettiest of fashion.

Big Blue “improved” to 2-8 with a 12-9 overtime victory over the Chiefs.

So now what?

The guys also got into the Eagles’ domination of the Cowboys on Sunday night, serious quarterback problems in Buffalo, the Jets’ remaining schedule, and Tom Brady’s sustained greatness.

Have a listen above.

