You Totally Missed Out On These Stretchy, High Fashion ‘Thanksgiving Dinner Pants’

1010 WINS-Thanksgiving is upon us, and the inevitable food coma is right around the corner — but is there anything more embarrassing than having to unbutton your pants because you ate too much?
Well, the genius elasticity engineers over at Stove Top have the fix for you. The company just released a 2017 holiday must-have: The ‘Thanksgiving Dinner Pants’ made with stretchy elastic right where it matters and decked out in the beautiful fall colors of tasty bread-based stuffing.
Sadly, the hot ticket item which was sold for just under $20 has already sold out, so we guess you’ll just have to look on enviously at the sheer thanksgiving comfort of any family members who were privy to this high fashion item way before you.
Watch the full video below.
-Joe Cingrana