11/21 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for a good looking afternoon with even warmer temps in store — upper 50s! And it will be a little breezy out there, but nothing we haven’t seen in recent days.

It looks like we’ll get off to a dry start tonight with things turning wet late tonight; communities well north and west look to stay dry. As for temps, they’ll be considerably mild in the upper 40s.

For traveling around tomorrow, you’ll likely encounter some early rain, but into the afternoon, sunshine makes a comeback along with blustery conditions.

As for Thanksgiving, a colder air mass will be back in place, so be sure to have that warm weather gear!

 

