11/21 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning New York City!
We start the day much milder than the last few nights. Temps will rise nicely by afternoon with a high of about 57°. That’s a good 6 to 10° above normal.
The sun will be bright and strong all day and we will have a mild South / Southwest wind ushering in the warmth.
A cold front awaits for “Travel Wednesday” bringing a little bit of rain to New York City and points east.
The good news is, not much is expected and it should be gone by lunchtime. Have a great day and expect your Thanksgiving forecast tomorrow.
