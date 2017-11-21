11/21 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning New York City!

We start the day much milder than the last few nights. Temps will rise nicely by afternoon with a high of about 57°. That’s a good 6 to 10° above normal.

nu tu skycast 3d today 12 11/21 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The sun will be bright and strong all day and we will have a mild South / Southwest wind ushering in the warmth.

A cold front awaits for “Travel Wednesday” bringing a little bit of rain to New York City and points east.

jl getaway wednesday 11/21 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The good news is, not much is expected and it should be gone by lunchtime. Have a great day and expect your Thanksgiving forecast tomorrow.

G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch