Alex Wolff: ‘My Friend Dahmer Is A High School Movie’

Filed Under: Alex Wolff, DJ Sixsmith, My Friend Dahmer

21-year-old Alex Wolff is already one of the most interesting actors in Hollywood. He starred as a kid on “The Naked Brothers Band” on Nickelodeon, played Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in “Patriots Day” and will be featured in “Jumanji: Welcome To  The Jungle” alongside The Rock, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas. The New York native is much more mature than the typical actor on the rise in his or her twenties and he’s shown that emotional depth in the dark characters he’s played on the screen.

Wolff recently sat down with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith in New York to discuss his career, growing up in the Big Apple and his role in “My Friend Dahmer.”

“It was so interesting going to high school in New York,” Wolff told CBS Local. “You get a callous to the city and an empathy for every type of person. I had a very rainbow colored childhood.”

Wolff plays John “Derf” Backderf in “My Friend Dahmer.” The film focuses on the high school years of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. While the movie has many dark moments, Wolff says this one of his favorite experiences in his career.

“A lot of the time its just a high school movie about these kids goofing around and that makes it heartbreaking when it has this dark undertone of where you know its going to go.”

Derf is just the latest intense character in Wolff’s acting journey. In 2016, the New York native played Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in “Patriots Day” alongside Kevin Bacon, Mark Walhberg. The experience of playing one of the Boston Marathon bombers was an unforgettable one.

“That was one of the most immersive experiences I’ve been apart of because we were in Boston, we had all the real police in it and a lot of the survivors were around and involved.”

“My Friend Dahmer” is in theaters now.

