Bayside, Queens Business Owners On Alert After 24-Hour Burglary Spree

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Business owners in a Queens neighborhood are on alert as police search for two suspects following a 24-hour burglary spree.

The two suspects allegedly hit at least six businesses on Bell Boulevard between Sunday and Monday.

The last place they allegedly hit was Sterling Pharmacy, where the owner said the brazen thieves were caught on surveillance camera.

The suspected burglars are seen on video going down to the basement behind the pharmacy just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Owner Chris Tsatsaronis believes the hooded suspects used a crowbar and ax to break in. He says they took more than $1,000 in cash and cough medicine.

“Just going through it as if they were shopping. They spent a total of seven minutes in pharmacy and they were in the store for about 10 minutes going through the basement, the office,” Tsatsaronis said.

The NYPD says it’s one of three businesses on Bell Boulevard near 38th Avenue burglarized Monday morning. It appears they entered each through the back door.

Police say they stole $500 from Tanko Asian Fusion and Sushi.

The owner of Michael’s Place Salon said the suspect broke the back door lock but took off empty-handed.

“They couldn’t get cash,” salon owner Michael Alick said.

The pharmacy owner says from the surveillance footage it’s believed one of the suspects is wearing a jacket with a NASA logo like the one pictured below.

Tsatsaronis says homes nearby were burglarized this month and he’s concerned.

“You better not come back to Bayside,” he warned the suspects.

A few blocks down the road near 42nd Avenue three other businesses were allegedly burglarized.