16 Charged In Bronx Drug Ring Bust

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sixteen people have been charged in connection with a major drug ring that distributed cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, authorities said.
Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said the arrests come after a six-month investigation coordinated by federal agencies and the New York City Police Department.
Investigators seized more than $175,000 in cash as well as three kilograms of cocaine, six kilograms of heroin and 12 kilograms of fentanyl, much of which was driven all the way from Florida, Clark said.
“The Bronx is a pretty big hub now unfortunately for us,” Clark told WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp.
Clark said the suspects operated an on-demand drug operation, catering to people in the Bronx and Manhattan like a concierge service. Some of the buyers work in advertising and real estate, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.
“Before you used to see people standing on the street corners selling crack-cocaine and different drugs,” Clark said. “Now you simply call or text.”
The charges include possession and sale of a controlled substance, money laundering and conspiracy.
