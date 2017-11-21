Busiest Day Of The Year At Hunts Point Produce Market Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the busiest day of the year at the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx as the ingredients for countless Thanksgiving dinners are making their way into the city.

Thirty million pounds of produce on Tuesday alone will be coming in from 49 states and 55 countries as truckers gear up to transport food to area supermarkets, stores and even street vendors.

Gabriela D’Arrigo, vice president of communications of D’Arrigo Produce, said “it’s all coming from this market.”

It’s the Super Bowl of produce today at Hunts Point terminal market. Yams 🍠 most popular item. @huntspointmkt @wcbs880 #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/59i4wk5ltz — Marla Diamond (@MDiamond8) November 21, 2017

“On average, we’re probably carrying at least two to three times of these items as we normally do,” she told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris. “Thirty million pounds is very significant. On an average day, we’re selling a fraction of that.”

D’Arrigo also said that more people are going toward the vegan or plant-based diets and cutting meat out of their diets entirely.

“So a lot more mushrooms, a lot more of those meat substitute type of items going center of the plate instead of side dish,” she said.

The prices you’ll pay for all of the Thanksgiving trimmings will be the lowest in the years.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, when it comes to turkey, shoppers will be saving about two cents per pound compared to last year and if you’re buying a 16-pound bird, you’ll save about 36 cents.

Milk production is up which means a gallon will cost on average 20 cents less than last year. Pie shells, sweet potatoes and green peas are also down.

“The price of Thanksgiving dinner this year at $49.12 is the lowest level that we’ve seen in five years,” said John Newton with the American Farm Bureau Federation. “When you adjust for inflation, it’s cheaper than it was 30 years ago when we first started this survey.”

The $49 average price is for a home cooked meal for a family of 10. Ready to eat meals for the same size family is coming in at about $75.