‘Partridge Family’ Star David Cassidy Dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has died at the age of 67.

Cassidy public relations representative Jo-Ann Geffen confirmed that Cassidy died in a statement late Tuesday.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long,” Geffen said in the statement. :Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy had been in a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital with liver and kidney failure for several days.

The 67-year-old former teen idol, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career. Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy.

He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

