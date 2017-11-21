Psychologist Offers Advice On Dealing With Holiday Stress

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thanksgiving is two days away, and now begins one of the most demanding times of the year — as people try to create the ideal holiday they see in the movies or remember as kids.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton shared tips from a psychologist Tuesday on how to handle the stress of the situation.

Traffic is crawling, parking lots are packed, and grocery stores are slammed. The stress of the season has made its annual arrival right on cue.

“You’re heading into the grocery store with three kids. You’re brave,” said Veronika Katsihtis of Yonkers. “Yes, we are coming to get the turkey.”

Katsihtis is cooking for 30 people Thursday, and after picking up the kids from school and shuffling them to sports, they raced to Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers to prepare for the massive meal.

“It’s very stressful — you want everything to come out right,” she said.

“There are so many expectations around the holidays, from having the perfect meal to a happy, politics-free conversation,” said psychologist Dr. Alexandra Stratyner.

Stratyner said picture-perfect images on social media have created unrealistic expectations that for some turn the holidays into a hassle. She said when you find yourself having a moment of anger in the aisles or rage on the road, it could be time to take a moment for yourself.

“Do things that feel right for you — maybe taking time away and reading, or watching silly TV, or take a walk,” she said.

And don’t feel too bad if Thursday’s meal doesn’t turn out exactly how you wanted. Stratyner emphasized that sometimes, the most memorable holidays are the ones that don’t go as planned.

“That’s part of life, and the stories families keep telling, so I think that’s a good refrain,” Stratyner said.

And when all else fails, remember that Thanksgiving is supposed to be fun.