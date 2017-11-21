LISTEN: Joe Gibbs Talks Super Bowl QBs, Bill Parcells, Todd Bowles, More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — How did Joe Gibbs manage to win three Super Bowls with three different Redskins quarterbacks?

He refuses to take credit for that.

“I had three great ones, as far as I’m concerned,” the Hall of Fame coach told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Tuesday. “You’ve got (Joe) Theismann, you’ve got Doug Williams, and you’ve got (Mark) Rypien. I’ve got to tell you, I was fortunate enough to have them.

Although Gibbs’ bust is now in Canton, his head coaching career did not get off to a good start, with the 1981 Redskins starting 0-5.

“I tell you, 0-5 in Washington, when I started off, I was looking for a different way home every night,” joked Gibbs, who will be featured on NFL Network’s “A Football Life.”

“You don’t get anything much tougher than that, because I thought I was going to be the first guy to get fired and never win a game.”

The Redskins rallied to finish 8-8 in ’81 and were Super Bowl champs a year later. In 16 seasons in Washington — over two stints — Gibbs had just three losing campaigns.

He said he especially enjoyed competing in the always-challenging NFC East, including battles against Bill Parcells’ Giants.

The Giants “played great defense, they played great offense, and they played great special teams,” Gibbs said. “And you want to talk about somebody I’ve got respect for, it’s the Giants and Bill Parcells.”

Another New York head coach Gibbs is fond of is current Jets coach Todd Bowles, who played six seasons for him, which included a Super Bowl victory over the Broncos following the 1987 season.

“Loved Todd Bowles,” Gibbs said. “Quiet, a heck of a player. … You kind of watched his assistant coaching career — very impressive. And I’d say you guys (are) pretty impressed with him there, too, with the Jets. I know they’ve had some struggles from time to time, but I like Todd Bowles so much. He’s a good example of … somebody that was a quiet leader that got things done on the field.”

