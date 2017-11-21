Crews Work To Restore Power At Kean University

Filed Under: Kean University, Local TV

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Kean University has canceled all evening classes Tuesday due to a campus-wide power outage.

University officials said power went out Tuesday morning in several buildings at the Union, New Jersey campus, where fire crews had to assist people stuck in elevators in Hennings Hall.

PSE&G said a large underground transformer that feeds the buildings failed.

They expect to have power restored by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The school said all classes and activities are expected to resume their normal schedules Wednesday morning.

