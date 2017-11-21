N.J. Congressman Pushes For Legalization Of Sports Betting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments next month in New Jersey’s case to legalize sports betting.
Ahead of that, a local U.S. representative is making a push in Congress to legalize sports gambling in case the ruling does not go the state’s way.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, it is now legal to bet on sports only in Oregon, Montana, Delaware, and of course, Nevada. But U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-New Jersey) said the appetite for sports gambling is huge.
“We estimate that sports betting is like almost a half-trillion dollar industry nationwide,” Pallone said.
But most of that money is placed illegally — either in person with a bookie or online through an app — all of which likely being run by organized crime. Pallone said he wants to bring sports betting out of the shadows with his bill called the GAME Act, which would allow each individual state to decide if they want to legalize gambling on sports.
“How the state makes the money, creates new jobs, get rid of all illegal activity to finance of the mob – to me, there’s no downside.”
Pallone believes the passage of his bill will be helped by the fact that President Donald Trump, with his knowledge of casinos, is in the White House.