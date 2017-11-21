4 Rescued From Overnight House Fire In Newark

NEWARK (CBSNewYork) — Four people had to rescued from a house that broke out overnight in Newark.
The fire broke out in a three-store home on South 18th Street just before midnight. Seventy firefighters responded to the scene as flames could be seen shooting through the roof.
Four people who were inside at the time had to rescued by a firefighter. Three of them were transported to area hospitals, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries.
Crews were finally able to get the blaze under control around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators are still on the scene trying to determine what caused the fire.