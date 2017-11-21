Triple The Celebration: NJ Baby, Mother, And Grandmother All Have The Same Birthday

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A New Jersey family will have no trouble remembering three generations of birthdays.
A newborn, his mother and grandmother were all born on November 19.
Grandmother Clara Gregory says she had a feeling her grandson was going to be born on Nov. 19, even though the baby wasn’t due until Christmas.
As fate would have it, Theresa Dunn gave birth to Micah Lee Dunn at a Princeton hospital Sunday afternoon, NJ.com reported.
Dunn says Micah is several weeks early but “doing amazing.”
Dunn turned 31 Sunday, the same day her mother celebrated her 67th birthday.
