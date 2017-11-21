These Turkeys Got The Thanksgiving Dinner of their Dreams (Sans Turkey)

1010 WINS-While it may be time for Thanksgiving, the rescued turkeys at Farm Sanctuary have no reason to run for the hills.
The staff at the national non-profit, with two locations in California and one in Watkins Glen, NY, love to spoil their turkeys extra around Thanksgiving time. Their annual ‘Celebration for the Turkeys’ tradition out west features a giant feast for the birds with some of their favorite holiday dishes.
This year’s festivities took place over two days for the first time in Acton, CA on November 4th and 5th allowing participants to interact with the pigs, cows, sheep, goats, chickens, and, of course, turkeys who call Farm Sanctuary home. On top of that, a ‘Feeding of the Turkeys’ ceremony takes place each year where the rescued birds enjoy treats of pumpkin pie, squash, and kale salad.
And boy, did they gobble it up!
If you’d like to help the efforts of Farm Sanctuary — which has more than half a million members and supporters nationwide, including celebrities Alec Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Gosling, and Natalie Portman — ’tis the season to take part in their Adopt a Turkey Project, which allows people to help turkeys by sponsoring the care of a rescued turkey who lives at one of their shelters in New York and California.
-Joe Cingrana