WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo’s Update Skills On Full Display

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti knocked his update out of the park Tuesday morning, but that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise because he is very good at what he does.
“C-Lo” talked plenty of Knicks, following their rout of the visiting Clippers on Monday night. He also got into a wild Monday Night Football game in Seattle, where the Falcons did something not many opponents have been able to pull off over the years.
In addition, there was a discussion about the Devils, who keep right on winning.