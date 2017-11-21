WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo’s Update Skills On Full Display

By Boomer Esiason
Chris Lopresti knocked his update out of the park Tuesday morning, but that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise because he is very good at what he does.

“C-Lo” talked plenty of Knicks, following their rout of the visiting Clippers on Monday night. He also got into a wild Monday Night Football game in Seattle, where the Falcons did something not many opponents have been able to pull off over the years.

In addition, there was a discussion about the Devils, who keep right on winning.

