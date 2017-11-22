11/22 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect clearing this afternoon with temperatures holding steady early, then falling off a bit through sunset. The winds will pick up, as well, so expect feels like temps in the 30s for the trip home.

After a breeze evening, we’ll calm down overnight. Outside of that, expect clear skies and cold conditions with temps falling to around the freezing mark.

We’ll be getting sun soaked on your Thanksgiving, but be sure to bundle up — only climbing into the low 40s!

As for Black Friday, we’ll get off to another chilly start with temps climbing to nearly 50° by day’s end.

Check back for more details on the holiday weekend!

 

