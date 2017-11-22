Chiefs Sign Former Jets Cornerback Darrelle Revis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –– Darrelle Revis is back in the game.

In a surprising late-season move, the Kansas City Chiefs signed the seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back Wednesday.

And there it is, Darrelle Revis, pen to paper. pic.twitter.com/hJGStpaFiK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2017

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs had been trying to sign Revis for much of this season, but the former Jet only just now accepted the offer. Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

The Chiefs, who have lost four of their last five games, have struggled mightily against the pass this season, allowing 253.8 yards per game (ranked 28th in the league).

Revis will return to MetLife Stadium on Dec. 3, when the Jets host the Chiefs.

Revis, 32, had been out of work since the Jets released him after last season. He had a disappointing 2016 campaign in his second year back with the team that drafted him, intercepting one pass while struggling to keep up with receivers who were younger and suddenly faster than he was.

It’s not clear whether Revis will play cornerback or safety in Kansas City. Some observers have suggested he might be a better fit at safety at this point of his career.

The 14th overall pick in the 2007 draft, Revis spent his first six seasons with the Jets. He then played one year each for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl, before returning to New York in 2015.

Revis ranks third in Jets history with 25 interceptions.