Devils’ Kyle Palmieri Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Foot

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri is going to be sidelined up to six weeks with a broken right foot.

The Devils announced Wednesday that Palmieri was injured after being hit by a shot Monday in a game at Minnesota.

The 26-year-old Palmieri had four goals and five assists in 13 games. He missed six games earlier this season after injuring his left foot in practice on Oct. 22. Since joining the team in 2015-16, he has 60 goals and 59 assists in 175 games. Last season, he led the team in goals (26) and points (53).

“It’s part of the league,” Devils coach John Hynes told NHL.com. “We’ve dealt with injuries all year long and it’s about the guys that are in the lineup, not the guys that are out of the lineup.”

Added center Brian Boyle: “It’s a big loss for us, in here and on the ice. But you just look at the way he did it. He sells out. He blocks a shot. We’ve got to perform, do well and pick up the slack for him. He’s out, he sacrificed for us, so we have to make sure we take care of business.”

