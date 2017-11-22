Exclusive: 71-Year-Old Victim Of Kearny Hit-And-Run Speaks To CBS2

KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The victim in a hit-and-run crash in Kearny is speaking out exclusively to CBS2.
Sylvia Dumschat, 71, was walking her dog when she was struck from behind around 6 p.m. in Kearny last Friday.
“I was walking my dog. I was standing on Grand and Seeley Avenue,” Dumschat told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.
Dumschat is recovering at University Hospital.
She suffered multiple injuries including skull fractures and a compound ankle fracture. She has already had surgery on her knee but expects more throughout her recovery.
Police continue to investigate.
