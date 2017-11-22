CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Kreider, Fast Lead Rangers To Victory Over Hurricanes

Filed Under: Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast scored two goals apiece, including Kreider’s first just 52 seconds into the game, and the New York Rangers rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Mika Zibanejad and Paul Carey followed Kreider with goals in the first 11 minutes as the Rangers jumped out to a commanding lead. Kreider got his second goal 20 seconds into the third, and Fast scored twice in the final period to turn it into a rout.

Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves as the Rangers won for the eighth time in their last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho scored for the fifth game in a row and Teuvo Teravainen had an assist in his fifth straight to lead the Hurricanes. Scott Darling stopped just 21 of 27 shots.

Kreider and the Rangers grabbed the momentum early and never let it go.

Kreider snapped in a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle before the game was a minute old, and the Rangers doubled their lead less than two minutes later on a blunder by Darling.

Zibanejad nonchalantly flipped the puck toward the Hurricanes net from center ice as the Rangers prepared for a line change, but Darling whiffed trying to catch the airborne puck and it fell into the net.

Aho briefly pulled the Hurricanes within one when he slapped home a power-play goal off a cross-ice pass from Teravainen, but Carey stuffed home a rebound along the left post just less than two minutes later to extend New York’s advantage.

That was all the cushion Lundqvist needed. The decorated goalie stopped the Hurricanes’ final 24 shots to squash any hopes of a comeback, including a spectacular, sprawling grab to rob Eric Staal of a power-play goal that would’ve made it a one-goal game late in the first.

With Lundqvist holding off Carolina, the Rangers piled on in the third. Kreider buried a nifty backhand pass from Mats Zuccarello 20 seconds in, and Fast finished it with a pair of one-timers.

NOTES: The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 13 of their last 16 games. … Teravainen has 11 points in his last five games and Aho has 10. … Hurricanes forward Justin Williams played his 1,100th NHL game. He became the eighth active player to reach that mark. … Rangers D Ryan McDonagh missed the game with an abdominal strain and C David Desharnais was a healthy scratch. … D Klas Dahlbeck and C Victor Rask were healthy scratches for the Hurricanes.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday to start a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday in the third of a four-game homestand.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

