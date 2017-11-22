Giants’ Collins Wins NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the third time in the past two seasons, Landon Collins is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The third-year Giants safety registered a career-high 14 tackles (10 solo) and intercepted a pass in Sunday’s 12-9 overtime win at MetLife Stadium over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nine of his tackles and the interception came in the second half or overtime.

Collins is the first Giant to receive an NFL weekly honor this season. He has won Defensive Player of the Week more than any defensive back in franchise history.

Landon Collins

Landon Collins celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 19, 2017, at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Last season, Collins won the award in consecutive games, with a bye in between. In Week 7, against the Rams in London, he had eight tackles and two interceptions, including one that he returned for a 44-yard touchdown. In Week 9 against the Eagles, he amassed 12 tackles and an interception.

Coming off an All-Pro year in 2017, Collins has 71 tackles and two interceptions this season.

