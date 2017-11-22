County Executive-Elect Vows To Keep Her Name Off Signs Across Nassau

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The incoming Nassau County executive is putting an end to a common practice in politics.

If you go to any park or recreation center in Nassau, you’ll see the name of current County Executive Ed Mangano on the entrance sign.

Edward Mangano’s name on a sign outside a park in Freeport (credit: CBS2)

In fact, his name appears on 700 signs across the county, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

But in keeping with her campaign promise, the County Executive-elect Laura Curran said her name will not appear on any official signs.

“I don’t think you need a politician’s name on a sign,” Curran said. “Sometimes when you see the sign has the name of the politician even bigger than the name of the park it sort of skews what the priorities are. It’s not about the politician, it’s about the people.”

Keeping her name off the signs could save taxpayers up to $100,000.

“I don’t need to have my name there , I don’t want to spend your money — taxpayer money — on promoting my brand or promoting my next reelection. Taxpayer money is meant for the services that people expect from their government,” Curran said. “Granted it’s not going to break the budget or save the budget but it symbolizes that we’re serious when we’re talking about saving taxpayer money and spending it appropriately.”

It will cost about $40,000 to have Mangano’s name removed from the signs.

