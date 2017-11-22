Report Finds Gaps In NYPD Implementation Of LGBTQ Interaction Protocols

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Police Department has not done enough to roll out protocols that govern interactions with the LGBTQ community, according to a new report.

The report by the Department of Investigation‘s Inspector General for the NYPD found that not all officers have been instructed on the new procedures.

The revisions to the Patrol Guide were done in 2012 and made changes like requiring officers to address people who are arrested by their preferred name to prohibiting strip searches to determine gender.

DOI report finds gaps in @NYPDNews implementation of 2012 Patrol Guide revisions on officer interactions w/ #LGBTQ and Transgender/gender nonconforming people. Read the report here: https://t.co/hZzcBXfmUC — NYC DOI Press Office (@DOINews) November 21, 2017

New and newly promoted officers have been trained on the guidelines, but others have not, DOI Commissioner Mark Peters said.

“The guidelines are very good and they’re very important,” Peters said, but added that “there’ve been some gaps in people who were on the force prior to the guideline.”

The report said the department does not currently track all LGBTQ-related complaints alleging bias by police officers. This makes it difficult to detect violations, and assess possible bias issues against the community.

“We are actually very confident that the NYPD will now be able to go back and fill in those gaps,” Peters said.

NYPD Inspector General Philip Eure said the protocols were an important step, but they must be properly implemented.

The NYPD said it is reviewing the report.

