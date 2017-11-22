‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Talking MLS Conference Finals

Filed Under: Major League Soccer, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) –– In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz and Glenn Crooks review the first leg of the MLS conference finals.

The guys also discuss the uncertain future of the Columbus Crew, whether Austin would be a good MLS city and more.

