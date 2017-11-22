U.S. Navy Plane Goes Down In Pacific Ocean Near Japan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A U.S. Navy plane went down in the Pacific Ocean while participating in joint exercises with the Japanese military.

There were 11 passengers and crew on board the Navy C2-A transport aircraft when it crashed.

Eight people have been found and are in good condition, according to the Navy.

The search continues for the three other missing personnel.

The plane crashed at 2:45 p.m. Japan time about 500 miles southeast of Okinawa while en route to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft.

“We are monitoring the situation,” President Donald Trump tweeted. “Prayers for all involved.”

The U.S. Navy says the cause of the crash remains unclear.

The names of the crew and passengers have not been released.

