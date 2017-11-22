WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 22, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Boomer’s buckle shoes and all of the pitfalls that come with owning a pair.
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Jerry didn’t have any games to discuss because every local team was off Tuesday night, but that didn’t stop the sports talk from flowing. They got into several hot-button issues, including Joe Morgan’s attack on steroid users in baseball, Aaron Judge’s shoulder surgery, plus plenty of off-the-field news.
Before signing off for the week, the guys offered up their NFL picks for Thanksgiving Day.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, have a wonderful holiday and, of course, stay classy New York!!!