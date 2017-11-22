WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 22, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Boomer’s buckle shoes and all of the pitfalls that come with owning a pair.

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry didn’t have any games to discuss because every local team was off Tuesday night, but that didn’t stop the sports talk from flowing. They got into several hot-button issues, including Joe Morgan’s attack on steroid users in baseball, Aaron Judge’s shoulder surgery, plus plenty of off-the-field news.

Before signing off for the week, the guys offered up their NFL picks for Thanksgiving Day.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, have a wonderful holiday and, of course, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch