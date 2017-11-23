11/23 CBS2 Thanksgiving Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Thanksgiving everybody! It’s gonna be a pretty but chilly day for the Tri State Area…so make sure that you’re cozy inside with friends & family and enjoying good warm food! Temps only top off in the mid 40s this afternoon before falling back into the 20s & 30s overnight tonight.

nu tu thanksgiving

If you’re heading out early tomorrow for some shopping, you’ll wanna bundle up! It’ll be cold but not too breezy tomorrow morning, and we do expect another sunny day ahead. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with temps getting back to 50 in NYC.

nu tu holiday weekend planner

Saturday will be the warmest of the long holiday weekend as temps reach the mid 50s ahead of a weakening cold front. Expect some increased clouds with a 20% shower chance late in the day, followed by colder & breezy conditions on Sunday with temps only in the low 40s.

Enjoy the holiday!

