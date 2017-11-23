Police: Man Steals Apple Computer, Laptop From Columbia University Building

Filed Under: Columbia University, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with two burglaries at Columbia University.

Both incidents occurred at the School of International and Public Affairs on West 118th Street in Manhattan.

Police say the suspect made off with more than $10,000 in Apple computers and accessories back on Sept. 29.

He struck again last month, stealing an Apple MacBook and charger worth nearly $3,000.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch