Police: Man Steals Apple Computer, Laptop From Columbia University Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with two burglaries at Columbia University.
Both incidents occurred at the School of International and Public Affairs on West 118th Street in Manhattan.
Police say the suspect made off with more than $10,000 in Apple computers and accessories back on Sept. 29.
He struck again last month, stealing an Apple MacBook and charger worth nearly $3,000.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.