‘It Means A Lot:’ Harlem Church Serves Thanksgiving Meal With Style

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds were treated to a free Thanksgiving feast with some style Thursday in Harlem.
As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, the First Corinthian Baptist Church’s dining hall felt more like a fine restaurant, with white table clothes, waiter service and plenty of meals for the needy and other guests.
Associate pastor Kyndra Frazier said the church has been taking an upscale approach for more than a decade.
“When people come here, it is a place that they can come to feel a little bit at home, minimize some of their depression, minimize some of their anxieties and be in this space to be filled with people that love on them,” she said.
One woman named Victoria said the extra touch goes a long way.
“The food that’s prepared in this environment shows a lot of love in the preparation and the taste,” she said. “So it means a lot to me.”
Volunteers also brought meals into the community – not just for the needy, but stopping by places like Harlem Hospital to serve those who had to work Thursday.