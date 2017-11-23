Thanksgiving Day Fire Severely Damages New Jersey Church

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A fast-moving fire has severely damaged a church in Newark.
Authorities say no one was inside the First Way of the Cross Church when the fire broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday.
No injuries were reported.
The fire damaged several areas of the one-story Apostolic church and caused minor exterior damage to a residential home next door. Officials say the church dates back to the late 1930s.
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
Authorities say no events were planned at the church on Thanksgiving Day, but it operates a hot meals program that usually feeds about 25 to 30 people every day.
It wasn’t known Thursday how much the building repairs will cost.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
