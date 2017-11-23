New Jersey Family Thankful To Be Alive After Carbon Monoxide Scare

DUMONT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Thanksgiving almost turned deadly in New Jersey when dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were found inside a family’s home.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reports, it’s tradition for Marie McManus to cook her turkey the night before the big meal. But around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the cooking stopped. Her 74-year-old husband wasn’t feeling well.

“He said his chest hurt. I said, ‘Do you want me to take you to the hospital?’ He goes, ‘No, it’s just gas.’”

Just to be safe, McManus called 911. Sgt. Brian Joyce and Officer Joseph Villone, of the Dumont Police Department, arrived with a first aid kit and a carbon monoxide detector.

“Upon entering the residence, our meters activated that there was carbon monoxide present in the house,” said Joyce.

“No, I don’t think we have carbon monoxide, we have two brand new furnaces,” McManus told them.

It was quickly determined that the potentially lethal, odorless gas — known as the “silent killer” — was coming from the oven. McManus and her family, including young grandson, were ordered to evacuate.

The detectors can pick up on what people can’t – any trace of carbon monoxide. Officials said they found particularly high levels of the gas in the family’s home.

McManus herself was feeling a common symptom of exposure.

“A headache, I was getting drowsy,” she said.

The house does have a carbon monoxide detector, but apparently it was not working properly.

“It could’ve been a lot worse of a situation,” Villone said.

“I said, you know what, I have something great to be thankful for. We’re all alive,” said McManus.

She urged everyone to make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes to kick off the holiday season.