Here Are The Major Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day

CBS Local — Whether you have no plans for Thanksgiving or your family’s turkey was ruined by an oven gone awry, several major restaurant chains have you covered this year.

Dozens of restaurants, fast food chains, and even coffee shops are advertising holiday hours and deals for customers who won’t be holding their own turkey day dinner. Here is the list of where you can go on Thanksgiving for a store-bought feast.

Applebee’s: Some locations are reportedly offering a tradition Thanksgiving dinner for customers

Ben’s Kosher Deli

Bob Evans: Customers can order a “Turkey Farmhouse Feast” that serves eight people

Black Angus Steakhouse

Boston Market: The homestyle meal chain will be serving up a traditional turkey breast, casserole, and pumpkin pie feast which customers can also have delivered this year

#Thanksgiving at home or Friendsgiving at the office, either way we’ll cater it. https://t.co/FnRDhLixVK pic.twitter.com/HqeehB0sMu — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) November 9, 2017

Burger King: Hours will reportedly vary from location to location, but many of the fast food burger joints will be open on Thursday

Capital Grille

Cracker Barrel: Customer have been able to pick up their Thanksgiving feast starting on November 20 and the chain will be open on Thursday too

Get pumped for Pumpkin Pie! We’ve got ‘em ready to take home, just in time for your Thanksgiving feast. Available November 20-23. pic.twitter.com/uT502Tl681 — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) November 16, 2017

Denny’s

Golden Corral: The buffet-style restaurant will be offering three kinds of turkey as well as fried chicken, pot roast and ham

Carve out some time and enjoy all your holiday favorites with the whole family. Join us for our Thanksgiving Day Buffet. pic.twitter.com/GkIWCGck2e — Golden Corral (@goldencorral) November 17, 2017

Hooters

Home Town Buffet: The buffet chain will only be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving

IHOP

Krispy Kreme

Legal Seafoods

McCormick and Schmick’s

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Old Country Buffet: Customers can sample the buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday

Pizza Hut

Ponderosa Steakhouse: The restaurant chain is offering a “heat and serve” holiday meal to go, which includes either ham or roast turkey

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The steak house is selling a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $39.95 for adults and $12.95 for children

Starbucks

Ted’s Montana Grill

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

White Castle: The burger chain will reportedly be offering turkey sliders this year. The franchise is also marketing their own stuffing recipe made with beef from a traditional White Castle burger.