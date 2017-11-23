Spectrum Blames Vandals For Thanksgiving Day Outage In Queens, Brooklyn

Filed Under: Spectrum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Spectrum cable outage is affecting television, phone and internet service for customers in Brooklyn and Queens.

Spectrum said vandals struck again, cutting fiber optic cables and impacting service on Thanksgiving. It is unclear how many customers are affected.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and said crews are working to repair the damage.

The company is also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, CBS2 reported.

This is the fourth major outage caused by a slashed cable in the past few months.

Spectrum’s union electrical workers have been on strike since March but have denied any involvement in the outages.

Over the summer, charges were dropped against a striking worker blamed in similar sabotage pending further investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch