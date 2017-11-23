Spectrum Blames Vandals For Thanksgiving Day Outage In Queens, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Spectrum cable outage is affecting television, phone and internet service for customers in Brooklyn and Queens.
Spectrum said vandals struck again, cutting fiber optic cables and impacting service on Thanksgiving. It is unclear how many customers are affected.
The company apologized for the inconvenience and said crews are working to repair the damage.
The company is also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, CBS2 reported.
This is the fourth major outage caused by a slashed cable in the past few months.
Spectrum’s union electrical workers have been on strike since March but have denied any involvement in the outages.
Over the summer, charges were dropped against a striking worker blamed in similar sabotage pending further investigation.