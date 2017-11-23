Police In New York Step Up Road Patrols Over Thanksgiving Weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in New York state say they’re stepping up traffic enforcement through the holiday weekend.

State troopers will supplement regular patrols statewide, looking for drivers who are speeding, impaired or texting. The effort will include sobriety checkpoints and patrols in unmarked vehicles.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says local police agencies also will take part in the enforcement effort.

“We will be out there in force, so when it comes to driving while intoxicated, if you make that foolish decision you will be arrested,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini said. “It is simply not worth risking your life, risking the life of someone else, or risking your liberty by drinking and driving.”

Sini said plan ahead before you go to a party or bar where you will be drinking.

“There are so many options these days to get home safe. You have cab services you have other car services that are available,” Sini said.

Sini said over 40 people were arrested in Suffolk County during the Thanksgiving holiday last year for driving while intoxicated.

Last year, state troopers arrested 245 drivers on DWI charges, issued 5,417 speeding tickets and wrote 673 distracted driving tickets over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

