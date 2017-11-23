US Troops Serving Overseas Get A Taste Of Home On Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For troops serving overseas, Thanksgiving can be a painful reminder of just how far they are from home and family.

But on Thursday, the U.S. military is trying to bring a taste of home to troops all around the world.

Just 60 miles from the North Korean border, U.S. troops enjoyed the most American of meals.

Thanksgiving dinner gave them a rare chance to relax in a region under constant nuclear threat.

“I do have family back at home, I have a wife and two beautiful daughters. I miss them very much, but I’m here now and making the best of it while I can,” said U.S. Army Specialist at 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team, Jerred Lloyd.

With more than 28,000 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, kitchens had to be run with military precision.

“We stayed up late last night cooking about 60 turkeys, we’ve served over a thousand soldiers and families so far,” said U.S. Sergeant Michal Yin.

In a video conference, President Donald Trump spoke with military members overseas.

“I know I speak on behalf of all Americans when I say we totally support you, in fact we love you, we really do,” Trump said.

More than 200,000 U.S. servicemen and women are deployed across the world right now.