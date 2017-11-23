CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Vikings Hold Off Lions For 30-23 Victory

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Local TV, Minnesota Vikings

DETROIT (CBSNewYork/AP) — Case Keenum threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, all in the first half, to give the Minnesota Vikings a double-digit lead and they went on to beat the Detroit Lions 30-23 Thursday.

The Vikings (9-2) took a huge step toward winning the NFC North, taking a three-game lead over the second-place Lions.

Detroit (6-5) made mistakes in every phase of the game and Minnesota took advantage.

Keenum was 21 of 30 for 282 yards with both TD passes to Kyle Rudolph that gave the Vikings a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter.

Vikings vs. Lions

The Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph (82) celebrates one of his two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 23, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions rallied to pull within four points early in the fourth quarter on Matthew Stafford’s second TD pass to Marvin Jones.

Xavier Rhodes ended Detroit’s comeback hopes with an interception at the Detroit 37 late in the game.

Detroit’s Darius Slay blocked a field goal with 1:15 left and teammate Nevin Lawson recovered the ball and returned it 77 yards for an apparent TD, but it was negated by Slay being offside and that quieted a roaring crowd.

BY THE NUMBERS
Latavius Murray had 84 yards rushing and a 2-yard score, giving the Vikings a 27-10 lead early in the third quarter.

Minnesota’s Adam Thielen had eight receptions for 89 yards and Everson Griffen had two sacks, tying his career high with 12.

Stafford struggled even before he was hurt late in the game, missing open receivers, and finished 20 of 35 for 250 yards with two TDs and an interception on fourth down with just under three minutes left. Jones had six catches for 109 yards and two TDs. The Lions were held to a total of 53 yards rushing.

INJURIES
Vikings: CB Trae Waynes left the game with an injured right shoulder, but was able to return. RT Mike Remmers was inactive with a concussion and Rashod Hill replaced him.

Lions: Stafford, with a lot of tape covering his right cleat, stayed in the game after hurting his right ankle on his second touchdown when DT Tom Johnson fell on him. S Tavon Wilson (shoulder) and C Travis Swanson (knee) left the game in the third quarter with injuries.

UP NEXT
Vikings: Play Dec. 3 at Atlanta.

Lions: Travel Dec. 3 to Baltimore.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

