Man Sought For Allegedly Groping Woman On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of groping a woman on the subway in Manhattan.
The 34-year-old woman was riding a northbound 6 train around 8:50 a.m. last Friday when the man grabbed her buttocks, police said.
As the train pulled into the 77th Street station on the Upper East Side, the woman snapped a photo of the suspect.
He’s described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.