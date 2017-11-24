11/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What another beauty of a day it’s going to be! Despite the chilly temps earlier this morning, we’ll have more sunshine through the day and temps will get back to normal – upper 40s and low 50s.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be an even better day with warmer conditions ahead of a weak cold front – temps in spots could near 60 degrees! Expect increasing clouds during the afternoon with a few light showers during the evening hours.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies but it’ll be much cooler & breezier – temps only topping off in the mid 40s with gusty winds will make for a wintry feel.
Have a great day and enjoy the weekend!