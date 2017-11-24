11/24 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning, folks! If you’re already out and about, you know it’s another cold start. If you’re headed out… definitely grab the winter coats!
After starting in the 20s and 30s, we’ll rebound nicely this afternoon with highs topping out right around 50 in NYC. Plentiful sunshine for any shopping!
Saturday will be the warmest of the holiday weekend as we climb into the mid 50s. There is a front that will approach during the late afternoon and evening, but moisture is very limited. Besides increasing clouds, we’ll keep in a 20% chance of a passing shower.
Behind the front on Sunday, more sunshine… but we drop back into the 40s with a chilly breeze. Far N&W and into the Poconos, a few flakes are possible early Sunday.
Have a good one!