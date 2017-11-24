Authorities: Woman Shot, Killed During Apparent Carjacking In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking Thursday night in Newark.
Essex County prosecutors say 40-year-old Newark resident Shuri Henry was shot shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of South 20th Street. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there about 30 minutes later.
Henry’s car, a 2005 Kia Sorrento, was stolen during the carjacking and has not been recovered.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim’s family. To lose a family on any day is a traumatic experience with the loss particularly disturbing on a holiday when families get together to celebrate and enjoy one another’s company,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement. “We will work tirelessly with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force and leave no stone unturned as we pursue the cowards responsible for this heinous crime. These cowards should have been at home with their families instead of out on the streets committing crimes.”
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Homicide Task Force at 1 (877) TIPS-4EC or 1(877) 847-7432.
