Bergen County Park Becomes Winter Wonderland For The Whole Family

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – How would you like to visit the North Pole?

A park in Paramus, New Jersey has been transformed to attract local families this holiday season.

Beneath the November moon, behold Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland.

“I love it, I’m so excited about this,” one woman said.

For the second year in a row, Van Saun County Park has been turned into a glittery extravaganza, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported. There are 70 spruce trees, representing the county’s 70 municipalities.

There’s also an ice skating rink, which is twice the size of last year’s. Hailey Morgan couldn’t wait to try it out.

“First of all, it’s outdoors, and I’ve never been to an outdoor rink,” she said.

Bobby Ramani had never skated at all.

“It’s my first time on the ice, but she convinced me. So here I am,” he said.

The pavilion has something for everybody, including Belgium waffles for the kids. Plus, a beer and wine garden for the grown-ups.

“Wine for me and hot cocoa for my son,” said mom Marissa Huber.

There are interactive games, like a larger-than-life chess board, in a heated tent.

“It’s like you’re in the game,” one girl said.

A favorite was the carousel, with reindeer that will help your holiday spirits soar.

County Executive James Tedesco said creating the seasonal atmosphere meets a specific need.

“To have our parks get utilized more and especially in the winter time, because for families, there’s nothing to do,” he said.

Many families plan to take advantage of the winter wonderland until it closes on January 1.

For 9-year-old Haley Santos, the best part was seeing her community share in the festivities.

“All the love here, like everyone comes together, like they’re all just one big happy family,” she said.

Tickets are $16 for adults. It’s free for kids three and under.

Saturday night, Santa Claus will be stopping by to light the Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m.