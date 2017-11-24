Best Things To Do In NY This Weekend

By Jessica Allen

Got some post-TDay blues? Yeah, us too. But the city offers so many ways to get out of any kind of turkey funk and get back into the groove. Read on for our picks this weekend.

African Diaspora International Film Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

nyadiff.org

For more than 25 years, the African Diaspora International Film Festival has focused on “presenting, interpreting and educating about films from throughout the world that depict the lives of people from Africa and the African Diaspora,” shining a big, bright “spotlight on innovative films that would otherwise be ignored by traditional venues.” You can catch US and world premieres, new releases and classics, predominately by filmmakers of color. Friday, November 24, through Sunday, December 10, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Annual Day After Thanksgiving Hike

Greenbelt Nature Center

700 Rockland Ave.

Staten Island, NY 10314

(718)351-3450

sigreenbelt.org

Work off some of that stuffing, those mashed potatoes, and your third helping of pumpkin pie at the 14th annual Day After Thanksgiving Hike at Staten Island’s Greenbelt Nature Center. This moderately paced hike takes you through a verdant forest, with a stop at the historic LaTourette House, a historic mansion that dates to the 1830s. Even better if you’ve got folks visiting from out of town, as the ferry from Manhattan offers awesome views of the Statue of Liberty. Ages 10 and up. Friday, November 24, hike starts at 10 am, free, registration required.

Black Friday Family Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl

61 Wythe Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 963-3369

www.brooklynbowl.com

Save the shopping for another day and spend Black Friday bowling your heart out at Brooklyn Bowl’s Black Friday Family Bowl. All ages welcome! This huge spot in Williamsburg boasts 16 lanes, so you’ll have space to maneuver as you send your best ball down the boards. Go ahead and try for that strike or, better yet, a hambone. Speaking of food, if you get hungry, try a Cajun shrimp cocktail, nachos or BBQ wings (smoked in house) from Blue Ribbon, or just hang out and relax in the lovely leather banquettes. Friday, November 24, 11 am to 6 pm, no cover.

Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar

501 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(347) 529-6486

brooklynholidaybazaar.com

Thanksgiving weekend means the countdown to Christmas and Hanukkah has begun. Kick off your holiday shopping at the 5th annual Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar, where you’ll find 60 awesome artisanal vendors. You’re practically guaranteed to discover a present for everyone on your list: from throw pillows for your aunt to wooden toys for your tot, handbags for mom and embroidery for bro and his fiancé. Crafts for the kiddies, plus food and drink for when you’re all shopped out. Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, 11 am to 6 pm, free.

Arlo Guthrie at Carnegie Hall

881 Seventh Ave.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 247-7800

www.carnegiehall.org

For tons of New Yorkers, going to see Arlo Guthrie after Thanksgiving is on par with hanging stockings and buying a tree. This concert marks the singer’s 50th appearance at Carnegie Hall. He’ll be joined on stage by various members of his family, including his kids Sarah and Abe Lee, and they’ll all play songs that span generations, including some of Guthrie’s best-known ballads. Along with witty banter and tons of tunes, there will be storytelling and foot-stomping, head-shaking and hand-clapping. Saturday, November 25, 8 pm, tickets start at $12.50.