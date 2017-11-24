Militants Kill At Least 200 In Egypt Mosque Attack

EL-ARISH, Egypt (CBSNewYork/AP) — Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists.

Officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the Sufi mosque and then sprayed worshipers with gunfire. Officials say about 130 others were also hurt.

Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi called the attack “criminal” and said it “will not go unpunished.” Egypt’s presidency has also declared a three-day mourning period, Egyptian state news agency MENA reported.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump also condemned the attack, calling it “horrible and cowardly.”

“Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt,” he said. “The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence!” Sufis are members of Islam’s mystical movement. No group has taken responsibility for the attack, but experts say a local ISIS affiliate considers Sufis heretics because of their interpretation of Islam.