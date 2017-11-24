NYPD: Suspects Wanted In Violent Greenwich Village Armed Robbery

Filed Under: Greenwich Village, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two suspects in connection with a violent armed robbery in Greenwich Village.

It happened Wednesday inside a Pinkberry on Sixth Avenue.

Police said two men walked in, pulled out a gun and ordered two employees to the back of the store where they assaulted them before forcing them to open the safe. The two then made off with $1,600 as well as the victims’ personal property, police said.

The employees were taken to the hospital where they were treated for bruising and lacerations.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch