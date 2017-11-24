NYPD: Suspects Wanted In Violent Greenwich Village Armed Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two suspects in connection with a violent armed robbery in Greenwich Village.
It happened Wednesday inside a Pinkberry on Sixth Avenue.
Police said two men walked in, pulled out a gun and ordered two employees to the back of the store where they assaulted them before forcing them to open the safe. The two then made off with $1,600 as well as the victims’ personal property, police said.
The employees were taken to the hospital where they were treated for bruising and lacerations.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.