Police Warn Shoppers Not To Become Easy Targets This Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are warning shoppers not to become an easy target this holiday season.
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini says the one way you can avoid being a victim is to lock your car doors when shopping.
“It is often times that folks who are looking to steal from motor vehicles, these are crimes of opportunity and if your car is locked, they move on and they try to find another target,” he told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “We also encourage people who have packages in their car to not only lock your car, but keep packages out of plain sight.”
And he said if you will not be home when packages arrive, send them to your work place or have a neighbor retrieve them because thieves will drive up and down neighborhoods stealing packages from front doors.