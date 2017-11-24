Police Warn Shoppers Not To Become Easy Targets This Holiday Season

Filed Under: Sophia Hall, Suffolk County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are warning shoppers not to become an easy target this holiday season.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini says the one way you can avoid being a victim is to lock your car doors when shopping.

“It is often times that folks who are looking to steal from motor vehicles, these are crimes of opportunity and if your car is locked, they move on and they try to find another target,” he told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “We also encourage people who have packages in their car to not only lock your car, but keep packages out of plain sight.”

And he said if you will not be home when packages arrive, send them to your work place or have a neighbor retrieve them because thieves will drive up and down neighborhoods stealing packages from front doors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch